The veto power in the United Nations Charter, the founding document of the UN, is undoubtedly the most compelling distinction that sets permanent members apart from their non-permanent counterparts, in addition to their permanency on the council.

The United Nations Security Council is composed of five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In addition to these, there are ten non-permanent member states that are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly, which itself is made up of 193 other member states.

Based on data from the UN, the veto has been recorded at least 293 times, with the first instance being when the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) cast a veto on a draft resolution for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Lebanon and Syria on February 16, 1946.

Last week, the United States vetoed a United Nations resolution that would have allowed Palestine to gain full UN membership, which Israel has long opposed.

This is the fourth time the US has used the veto power since Tel Aviv's war on Gaza began, and the latest example of the power being used.

Russia/USSR

Throughout the years since the UN was formed, the USSR, and later Russia, blocked more than 120 resolutions since its founding, according to data from the Dag Hammarskjold Library, the main library for the network of global UN depository libraries.

The USSR was responsible for most of the vetoes cast in the early years of the organisation’s establishment. Many of these vetoes were used to block the admission of new member states.

Soviet Union commissar and later minister for foreign affairs, Vyacheslav Molotov, even earned the moniker ‘Mr. Veto’ due to how frequently he vetoed resolutions. The USSR had used 79 vetoes in the first 10 years alone.

After the Soviet Union was dissolved, Russia used its veto power with more restraint. However, since 2011, Russian vetoes have become more frequent, casting 31 vetoes since then, blocking resolutions pertaining to conflicts in Syria, Ukraine, sanctions on Yemen, and more.

On March 28, Russia's latest veto was used against the annual renewal of a panel of experts monitoring enforcement of long-standing UN sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

United States

The US cast the first of its vetoes on 17 March 1970, backing Britain in opposing a resolution that would have condemned the latter for “not using force to overthrow the white‐minority government of Rhodesia,” the New York Times reported.

Since 1970, the United States has used its veto power more than any other permanent member of the UN Security Council, often to block resolutions perceived as contrary to the interests of Israel.

The US has vetoed resolutions related to Israel 49 times, including a resolution that would have called for “humanitarian pauses” nearly two weeks in of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza on October 18, Tel Aviv’s invasion of southern Lebanon, and its illegal annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights.

In 2018, following the Great March of Return, the UN Security Council put forward a resolution that condemned “the use of any excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force by the Israeli forces against Palestinian civilians.”

The resolution called for a “lasting, comprehensive peace” with “two democratic States, Israel and Palestine.”

United Kingdom

The UK has wielded its veto power 29 times. The very first time it used this power was during the Suez crisis on October 30, 1956.

It has not used its veto power since December 23, 1989 when it, alongside the US and France, prevented the condemnation of the US invasion of Panama.

“The United Kingdom is clear: the veto is a heavy responsibility, to be used to avoid and resolve conflict. The veto should be used responsibly – and with accountability,” UK First Secretary Philip Reed said in a statement at the UN General Assembly debate on the use of the veto last April.

“The UK also remains committed to never voting against a credible draft resolution on preventing or ending a mass atrocity, as a proud signatory of the Accountability, Coherence, and Transparency (ACT) Group’s Code of Conduct. We encourage all Member States, including the other permanent members of the Council, to support this initiative.”