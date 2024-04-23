Reports of mass graves found in Gaza over the weekend at Nasser Hospital and Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in which Palestinian victims were found stripped naked with their hands tied, according to the UN, have prompted renewed concerns about possible war crimes by Israel amid its ongoing invasion of the besieged enclave.

"The intentional killing of civilians, detainees, and others who are hors de combat [someone who cannot fight back] is a war crime," UN rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday.

"Among the deceased were allegedly older people, women and wounded, while others were found tied with their hands…tied and stripped of their clothes," Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, added.

The US has now sought information from Israel on "incredibly troubling" reports of mass graves in the Palestinian enclave where Israel's invasion from land, air and sea continued on day 200.

The UN outcry came after the recovery of hundreds of bodies "buried deep in the ground and covered with waste" at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, central Gaza, and at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in the north.

UN rights chief noted that he was "horrified" by the destruction of Nasser and Al Shifa medical facilities in Gaza and reports of mass graves containing hundreds of bodies there, according to a spokesperson.

At least 30 bodies of Palestinians were recovered from two mass graves at Al Shifa Hospital last week following a 14-day Israeli siege on the hospital, the largest in Gaza, in March. The hospital was largely reduced to ruins after Israel withdrew April 1.

At least 283 corpses were found in a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli army withdrew from the city April 7 following a four-month ground invasion, according to Gaza's civil defence agency.

Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the UN's human rights agency, said the rights organisation was raising the alarm because multiple bodies had been discovered.

"Some of them had their hands tied, which of course indicates serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and these need to be subjected to further investigations," Shamdasani said.

She added that the UN human rights office was working on corroborating Palestinian officials' reports, including one that 30 bodies were found at Al Shifa.

Reuters news agency reporters verified emergency workers digging corpses out of the ground in the ruins of Nasser hospital.

'Unspeakable suffering'