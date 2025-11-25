One Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza on Tuesday, in breach of a ceasefire agreement in place since last month, according to medics.
Medical sources from Al Nasser Medical Complex said that the victim lost his life to Israeli fire in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis, inside the Israeli-occupied yellow line.
The yellow line refers to an unmarked boundary where the Israeli army repositioned itself after the ceasefire agreement came into effect last month.
Israeli gunboats also shelled the shores of Rafah from the sea, as simultaneous artillery fire targeted eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza, witnesses told Anadolu.
Earlier on Tuesday, the army blew up several residential buildings in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, in the latest violation of the ceasefire deal. In the south, witnesses said Israeli artillery also struck eastern parts of Khan Younis beyond the yellow line.
On Monday, two Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded inside a house in the Al Nasr neighbourhood of Gaza City when an Israeli ordnance exploded.
Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s envoy to the UN, told the Security Council on Monday that two children are being killed daily by Israeli forces in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.
He said that more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and injured by Israeli forces in Gaza since last month.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 342 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 900 injured by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire began.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900 people in the two-year genocidal war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.