Stretching across the Amazon rainforest, Atlantic Forests and the tropical wetland habitat of the Pantanal, lies the world’s most biodiverse savanna, the Cerrado,

Roughly four times the size of France, the ecosystem is home to unique vegetation and wildlife including endangered species like the maned wolf and giant anteater.

But all this may be at risk, with fast fashion destroying the terrain.

Cotton farmers, distributing to large fashion houses like H&M and Zara have been accused of manufacturing dirty cotton, on an ecosystem that is a "critical" supplier of clean water. What’s more, the Cerrado sequesters carbon, which involves storing carbon in the soil to act as a buffer against climate change.

A report by Earthsight, a London based non-profit organisation states: "Corporations and consumers in Europe and North America are driving destruction in a new way. Not by what they eat – but what they wear."

Production of commodities, including cotton, for global consumption has dramatically changed the Cerrado landscape.

"Since 1985, Bahia [a state in Brazil] alone has lost nearly a quarter of its original nine million hectares of Cerrado. The climate impact has been enormous: clearing Cerrado vegetation for agricultural production generates as much carbon per year as the annual emissions of 50 million cars," Rafael Pieroni, the team lead for Latin America at Earthsight, tells TRT World.

The agribusiness footprint is described as scarring the area while billions of litres of fresh water are diverted to cotton fields yearly.

Earthsight, known for investigating and exposing environmental, crime, injustice and the links to global consumption alleges that most cotton comes from the "most notorious estates in Brazil" and is supplied by Asian clothing manufacturers supplying the globe's top two fashion retailers. It has led to prominent Western clothes and homeware giants H&M and Zara being linked to dirty cotton amid large-scale deforestation, land grabbing, violence, and corruption.

Safeguarding or sacrificing?

"In the western portion of the Bahia, one of the states located within the biome, there are traditional communities that have inhabited the Cerrado for generations. However, the ecosystem and these communities are under pressure from plantation encroachment, unsustainable water extraction and pesticide contamination," Pieroni tells TRT World.

Once an area around half the size of Europe, since the 1950s, agricultural production, largely soy and beef, has contributed to what critics describe as its "plunder".

Hundreds of species face extinction and habitat loss across the Cerrado’s vast plateaus and valleys. Some have even labelled it a "sacrificial zone" amid perceived ineffective and insufficient public policies to safeguard it.

Estimates suggest that by 2030, the Cerrado, which spans 23 percent of Brazil, will have lost tens of millions of acres of native vegetation, which is fundamental to safeguarding nature and combating the climate crisis.

The land use conversion in the Cerrado alters the climatic conditions in swathes of the Amazon. A notable quantity of water that reaches the Cerrado is carried in air currents that transport water vapour across Amazonia, swathes of Brazil, and neighbouring countries.

Reports point to the expanding agribusiness in Brazil's states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí, and Bahia, calling it the "last agricultural frontier in the country."

Earthsight says it spent a year using satellite imagery, court rulings, shipment records and going undercover at worldwide trade shows, leading to a report tracing over 800,000 tonnes of "tainted cotton" in April.

Western consumerism

The nonprofit says it investigated 816,000 tonnes of cotton from estates to eight Asian firms. Over a year, they produced nearly 250 million pieces of finished clothing and homeware for global stores. It includes H&M, Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear and describes the goods as the best-selling items worth hundreds of millions of Euros and sold across the US, Germany, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Poland, Ireland, and Italy.

After allegations surfaced, H&M's sustainability manager admitted its failure to the Swedish media.

Earthsight's director, Sam Lawson, has publicly denounced the perceived talk of good practice, social responsibility and schemes by the firms.