The chief executives of OpenAI, Microsoft and Google are among the high-profile members of a new federal board created to advise the US government on the "safe and secure" development of artificial intelligence.

The new advisory board will help authorities combat AI-related disruptions that may "impact national or economic security, public health, or safety," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement released on Friday.

President Joe Biden directed department Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to set up the 22-member board.

Mayorkas said that while AI is a transformative tool, "it presents real risks."

"The Board will help DHS stay ahead of evolving threats posed by hostile nation-state actors and reinforce our national security," the statement said.

Most transformative technology