Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the massacre in Gaza should end as soon as possible.

During the meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday, Fidan said pressure should be exerted on Israel for an end to the massacre, a permanent ceasefire, and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Fidan and Blinken discussed the latest situation in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

The current situation in Ukraine and the state of bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington were also discussed by the top diplomats.

Gaza Contact Group meeting