TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Massacre in Gaza should end as soon as possible: Türkiye's Fidan
Fidan and Blinken discuss the dire humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza alongside the Russia-Ukraine war.
Massacre in Gaza should end as soon as possible: Türkiye's Fidan
Fidan and Blinken met on the margins of the meeting of the Contact Group on Gaza, being held on the sidelines of the two-day World Economic Forum.  /Photo: AA / Others
April 29, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the massacre in Gaza should end as soon as possible.

During the meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday, Fidan said pressure should be exerted on Israel for an end to the massacre, a permanent ceasefire, and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Fidan and Blinken discussed the latest situation in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

The current situation in Ukraine and the state of bilateral relations between Ankara and Washington were also discussed by the top diplomats.

Gaza Contact Group meeting

Recommended

Fidan and Blinken met on the margins of the meeting of the Gaza Contact Group, being held on the sidelines of the two-day World Economic Forum, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

The Gaza Contact Group was established at a joint summit of the OIC and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia in November to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 last year.

Nearly 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,600 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan