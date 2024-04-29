Faced with the likelihood of a parliamentary vote of no-confidence, Humza Yousaf has resigned as head of the Scottish government.

The 39-year-old became the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold the office of first minister – as the position is formally known in Scotland – about a year ago.

His early exit from the top office, along with his resignation as leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), was mainly caused by his recent decision to do away with a key climate change target for Scotland.

Speaking to TRT World, Coree Brown Swan of the University of Stirling said Yousaf's departure was likely not due to racism.

"Mr. Yousaf was dealt a very difficult hand, but I don't think his race or religion contributed to his departure. The election of the first Muslim national leader seemed a point of pride for a Scottish electorate, even as he was challenged from a party perspective," she said.

Swan added that racism persists in Scotland, and that Yousaf was subject to "horrific" abuse online. "But his claim to a Scottish identity was accepted by the population."

Climate pledge

The SNP-led Scottish government recently reneged on its prior commitment to cut the country's carbon emissions by 75 percent by 2030. The decision led to the termination of a power-sharing agreement between the SNP and its coalition partner, the Scottish Greens Party.

Yousaf was likely to lose a no-confidence motion as he needed votes from the Scottish Greens to hold onto power.

Saying that a route through the expected motion of no-confidence was "absolutely possible," Yousaf said on Monday he wasn't willing to strike deals with the coalition partners just to retain power.

"For a minority government to be able to govern effectively and efficiently, trust when working with the opposition is clearly fundamental," he said while addressing journalists at his official residence.

Humble beginnings

Yousaf's grandfather, an immigrant from the Punjab province of Pakistan, worked in a Singer sewing-machine factory in the 1960s. Yousaf's father, who trained as an accountant and worked with the SNP in Glasgow, sent his son to an elite private school.

After completing his master's in politics from the University of Glasgow in 2007, the future first minister took part in active politics from the SNP platform, eventually becoming a member of the Scottish parliament in 2011.

He held a number of cabinet positions and eventually succeeded Nicola Sturgeon in early 2023 when she resigned after nine years as first minister.

Support for Palestine