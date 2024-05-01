TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US praises Türkiye's key role in diversifying energy
"Türkiye has played a very important role as the host of the Southern Gas Corridor in helping diversify European energy supplies," State Department says over Türkiye’s talks with ExxonMobil to buy LNG.
US praises Türkiye's key role in diversifying energy
Negotiations were ongoing between Türkiye and Exxon for 2.5 million tonnes of LNG a year, at a cost of around $1.1 billion. / Others
May 1, 2024

Türkiye plays a "very important role" in helping diversify energy supplies, the US State Department has said following reports of a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal between Türkiye and American energy giant ExxonMobil.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the US would encourage any country to diversify its energy supply and curb dependence on Russian energy.

"Türkiye has played a very important role as the host of the Southern Gas Corridor in helping diversify European energy supplies and European gas supplies away from dependence on Russia," he added.

The country has also been "the host of multiple LNG liquefication facilities which have received a lot of American LNG since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine," Patel said.

In an interview with the British daily Financial Times published on Sunday, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Ankara is in talks with ExxonMobil to buy LNG.

Bayraktar expressed that negotiations were ongoing for securing 2.5 million tonnes of LNG a year at a cost of around $1.1 billion, and that the deal could last 10 years if the talks with Exxon are completed.

RelatedTürkiye, Exxon in talks for $1.1B LNG deal

New supply portfolio

Recommended

Noting that Türkiye imports almost all of its natural gas needs, Bayraktar stressed that the country has been working on a new supply portfolio to eliminate reliance on any single supplier.

“For security of supply, we need to get gas from somewhere. It could be from Russia, it could be from Azerbaijan, it could be Iran, or LNG options,” Bayraktar said, expressing that Türkiye is evaluating options from different sources to ensure supply security.

Ankara will turn to the most suitable options, he added.

Türkiye has seven international natural gas pipelines, five LNG facilities including three floating storage and regasification units (FSRU), and two underground natural gas storage facilities.

The country aims to become a key gas hub in the region, excel as an exporter and effectively manage the gas it provides.​​​​​​​

According to the Financial Times, Exxon aims to expand its LNG portfolio to 40 million tons a year by 2030.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault