TÜRKİYE
TRT celebrates 60th anniversary
Turkish President Erdogan praises TRT for its adept utilisation of modern digital broadcasting technologies, highlighting its strong and effective institutional structure.
TRT continues to excel across all its channels, setting an example in various genres from news to sports, music to documentaries, and catering to diverse audiences including children and cultural enthusiasts. / Photo: TRT World
May 1, 2024

Türkiye's national broadcaster, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), marks its 60th anniversary with celebrations across the nation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent his congratulations to TRT, recognising its six-decade-long commitment to delivering information and knowledge to the public with responsible, impartial, and principled journalism.

In his message, President Erdogan praised TRT for its adept utilisation of modern digital broadcasting technologies, highlighting its strong and effective institutional structure.

He expressed pride in TRT's level of achievement in the broadcasting field, attributing it to the dynamic nature of the organisation and its pioneering broadcasting experience.

Acknowledging TRT's role as a beacon of public service broadcasting, Erdogan emphasised its responsibility to reflect Türkiye's values, history, culture, and strength to the world.

Erdogan also noted that TRT continues to excel across all its channels, setting an example in various genres from news to sports, music to documentaries, and catering to diverse audiences including children and cultural enthusiasts.

President Erdogan underlined TRT's significance as an educational institution within the broadcasting sector, shaping the careers of valuable television and radio personalities and contributing significantly to the development of the industry in Türkiye.

Erdogan expressed his confidence in TRT's continued success in its future endeavours, reaffirming his belief that the organization will uphold its exemplary work in the future.

He congratulated all TRT employees on this milestone anniversary, conveying his warmest regards and best wishes.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci attended the ceremony for the 60th anniversary of TRT.

Altun emphasised the global reach of TRT, highlighting its international channels as a testament to its status as a global media brand.

The communications director also criticised the West, accusing it of using media to conceal its imperial intentions.

He also pointed out the Western media's ignorance towards pro-Palestinian protests taking place across US universities.

TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci highlighted TRT's global impact since its foundation, noting that its productions have left a mark all over the world.

Sobaci emphasised TRT's commitment to telling stories from a fair perspective, free from privileged filters. He added that TRT is dedicated to working for what is just and right, both for Türkiye and the world.

SOURCE:TRT World
