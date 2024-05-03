Turkish defence company Baykar's domestically developed armed unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar TB3 broke an altitude record with a domestically produced engine, reaching 33,000 feet in a performance test.

According to a statement from Baykar Technologies on Thursday, the testing process for the Bayraktar TB3 has continued successfully.

After making its first flight for the Turkish Republic's 100th anniversary on October 27, 2023, successfully conducting medium and high-altitude performance tests, the Bayraktar TB3 UAV completed the High Altitude System Performance Test on Thursday, reaching a record altitude.

The UAV successfully completed the test at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in the Corlu district of Tekirdag with the PD-170 engine developed by TUSAS Engine Industries Inc., or TEI.

The altitude record belongs to the Bayraktar AKINCI TIHA unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAAV) developed by Baykar at 45,118 feet.

Aviation sector's export leader