Israeli soldiers in Gaza using Palestinians as human shield
A Palestinian man was used as a human shield by Israeli forces to inspect an abandoned school in Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood, according to a new footage.
More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement. / Photo: AA Archive
May 3, 2024

A newly surfaced videotape has depicted a civilian man being directed by Israeli soldiers to inspect a school in Gaza City.

The footage by Al Jazeera media network obtained from a downed Israeli drone, captured what appeared to be Israeli soldiers using a detained Palestinian man as a human shield to inspect an abandoned school in Shujaiya neighborhood.

The footage dates back to December 2023.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the video.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave since a cross-border operation by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Nearly 34,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,800 others injured by Israeli attacks.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January ordered Tel Aviv to prevent genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
