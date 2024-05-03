Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his government has halted all trade with Israel that amounts to some $9.5 billion.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, the Turkish president said that they “closed that door" on trade with Israel amid the ongoing onslaught on Gaza.

On Thursday, Türkiye announced the suspension of all export and import operations with Israel due to its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights."

Erdogan also criticised the West for its ongoing support to Israel. “All Western countries, led by the US, are supporting Israel and they are sparing no efforts to condemn the poverty-stricken Palestinians to death,” he said.

Forcing Israel to a ceasefire

Türkiye's only goal in suspending trade with Israel is to force Tel Aviv to declare a ceasefire to its deadly offensive in Gaza, Erdogan later said, addressing members of a national business group in Istanbul.

"Our sole purpose is to force the (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government, which has sprung out of control due to the West's unconditional support, to a ceasefire," Erdogan said.