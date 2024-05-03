TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye seeks to force Israel into a ceasefire by halting trade— Erdogan
President Erdogan mentioned that once a ceasefire is achieved and adequate aid is permitted into Gaza, their objective will be accomplished.
Türkiye seeks to force Israel into a ceasefire by halting trade— Erdogan
President Erdogan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s moves made a possible Türkiye-Israel rapprochement impossible./ Photo: AA / Others
May 3, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his government has halted all trade with Israel that amounts to some $9.5 billion.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, the Turkish president said that they “closed that door" on trade with Israel amid the ongoing onslaught on Gaza.

On Thursday, Türkiye announced the suspension of all export and import operations with Israel due to its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights."

Erdogan also criticised the West for its ongoing support to Israel. “All Western countries, led by the US, are supporting Israel and they are sparing no efforts to condemn the poverty-stricken Palestinians to death,” he said.

Forcing Israel to a ceasefire

Türkiye's only goal in suspending trade with Israel is to force Tel Aviv to declare a ceasefire to its deadly offensive in Gaza, Erdogan later said, addressing members of a national business group in Istanbul.

"Our sole purpose is to force the (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government, which has sprung out of control due to the West's unconditional support, to a ceasefire," Erdogan said.

Recommended

Erdogan was referring to Thursday's decision by Ankara to suspend all exports and imports with Israel over its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights".

Once again criticising Western nations for supporting Netanyahu's government, Erdogan said he expected that these countries would "attack" Türkiye over its decision.

RelatedTürkiye halts trade with Israel until uninterrupted aid to Gaza

"We don't want to see clashes,blood in our geography"

"We are well aware of how the West will attack us due to our trade restrictions against Israel," he said, asserting that Türkiye would "set an example" for other countries in the region.

"When a ceasefire is reached and sufficient aid is allowed into Gaza, our goal will be fulfilled," he said.

Calling for calm in the region, Erdogan said: "We do not pursue hostility or conflict with any country in our region. We don't want to see clashes, blood, and tears in our geography."

RelatedTürkiye slams veto power at UN Security Council on Palestinian recognition
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault