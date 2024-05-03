There's a story inside one of the most loved Bengali delicacies; Patol Dolma or Patoler Dolma (scooped and stuffed pointed gourd with a lightly spiced filling).

Made with loving energy from start to finish over an elaborate process, the pointed gourd dolma is very much a part of celebratory feasts in India's eastern state of West Bengal, as well as neighbouring Bangladesh.

Borrowing its name from the Turkish verb dolmak and noun dolma referring to an expansive range of stuffed recipes, the vegetable, or even fruit, that can be hollowed-out and packed with small fillings of meat, (minced or small pieces), onion, spiced rice, peas, spices, pistachios, walnuts and more.

Popular vegetables like ash gourd, eggplants, peppers, tomatoes, onions are often used, but so are fruits like melons, apples and cucumbers.

Unlike dolma from Ottoman cuisine, the Bengali dolma refers usually to a dish of stuffed pointed gourd and occasionally to stuffed eggplants, crabs, and cabbage leaves.

Food for the gods

An 18th-century sacred text about the Hindu deity Annada or Annapurna (the goddess of food and nutrition) first mentions dolma in the Bangla language, highlighting its early entry into Bengali cuisine.

"The mid-eighteenth century epic in narrative verse, Annada Mangal (in praise of the Goddess Annada), mentioned the cooking of qaliya, dolma, kebabs suchlike in Hindu households," writes scholar and historian Jayanta Sengupta in his essay Islam on the Table in Bengal in the anthology Forgotten Foods, Memories and Recipes from Muslim South Asia (Pan MacMillan, 2023).

The text Sengupta cited was written in 1752, during the rule of Nawab Nazim of Bengal - Alivardi Khan. Khan's ancestry connected him with the Afshar tribe of Iranian Turkic descent.

The next prominent mention of dolma popped up more than 100 years later in a Bengali culinary magazine named Pak Pranali (1883-84), authored by cookery writer Bipradas Mukhopadhyay.

Referenced as Patoler Batka, the detailed recipe included ingredients for stuffing that surprisingly didn't include minced meat or even a mix of shrimp and grated coconut, which are popular stuffings today, but instead peeled, chopped and roasted banana flower (mocha in Bangla).

Relevantly Mukhopadhyay is also the author of the first cookbook published in India. His readership included educated Hindu women keen to try new recipes.

Origin debate

By the mid-20th century, dolma recipes were included in most Bengali cookbooks, but the history and origin weren't discussed much, until recently. The current discourse has tagged dolma as an Armenian food influence, stringing its inroad into Bengali cuisine via Armenian settlers of Bengal.

But in food studies there are no straight answers, and the questions are always manifold; dolma in Bengal's context is no exception.

How did dolma, a delicious dish from Ottoman cuisine, land in Bengal? Did the Armenians bring it with them or was it Alivardi Khan's royal kitchen, known for its exquisite food?

One is reminded of Turkish scholar and historian Tülay Artan's remark, "As an item of consumption, food proves exceptionally complex." Artan is right, foodways are indeed complex.

Down the rabbit hole

Dolma is not limited to the gastronomy of present-day Turkiye, but includes many forms of stuffed dishes, with the inner filling being infused by local traditions from all over the Ottoman Empire, which lasted more than 600 years.

At its peak, the Ottoman Empire held its control over a vast territory from Southeast Europe, Central Europe, Western Asia Caucasus, East Europe and North Africa.

Variations some of which are inspired by the Ottoman legacy include the traditional stuffed vine leaves warak anab and cabbage rolls malfouf mahshi of the Levant.

Then there's sautéed seafood-filled bell peppers and even stuffed mussels found in Mediterranean coastal areas. In North Africa, Algerians prepare a meal of potatoes stuffed with roasted pieces of meat, also known as dolma.