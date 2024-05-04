The richness of the Turkic world will be showcased by the expansion of the Turkic Week program, the Organization of Turkic States Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev has said.

Turkic Week, dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and arts of the Turkic world, took place in Geneva, Switzerland between 22-25 April.

Omuraliev said the decision to launch the Turkic Week program was made last year following discussions with Organization of Turkic States’ (OTS) countries’ ambassadors to the UN Offices in Geneva.

He underlined that the instruction to organise the event was given by the heads of state of OTS countries during a summit in Astana, Kazakhstan last November.

Greater cohesion, mutual understanding

Omuraliev voiced satisfaction with the enthusiastic participation of representatives from various countries and international organisations.

He underscored the collective strength and unity among Turkic states, citing the spirit of cooperation embodied in the 2009 Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the OTS.