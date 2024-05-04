TÜRKİYE
Turkic States ready to expand Turkic Week event beyond Geneva
Turkic Week program serves to reinforce this vision, fostering greater cohesion and mutual understanding among member states.
The program featured exhibits of traditional costumes, cuisines, and music, alongside conferences aimed at promoting dialogue and cooperation among Turkic organisations. / Photo: The Organization of Turkic States / Others
May 4, 2024

The richness of the Turkic world will be showcased by the expansion of the Turkic Week program, the Organization of Turkic States Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev has said.

Turkic Week, dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and arts of the Turkic world, took place in Geneva, Switzerland between 22-25 April.

Omuraliev said the decision to launch the Turkic Week program was made last year following discussions with Organization of Turkic States’ (OTS) countries’ ambassadors to the UN Offices in Geneva.

He underlined that the instruction to organise the event was given by the heads of state of OTS countries during a summit in Astana, Kazakhstan last November.

Greater cohesion, mutual understanding

Omuraliev voiced satisfaction with the enthusiastic participation of representatives from various countries and international organisations.

He underscored the collective strength and unity among Turkic states, citing the spirit of cooperation embodied in the 2009 Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the OTS.

Recommended

Stressing the growing prominence of collaboration within the Turkic world, he said the Turkic Week program serves to reinforce this vision, fostering greater cohesion and mutual understanding among member states.

Promoting dialogue, cooperation

The Turkic Week program, co-organised by OTS along with the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the International Turkic Academy, and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, showcased the Turkic world's cultural richness and artistic achievements.

The program featured exhibits of traditional costumes, cuisines, and music, alongside conferences aimed at promoting dialogue and cooperation among Turkic organisations.

The week's closing event was a concert by Kazakh composer and pianist Rakhat-Bi Abdyssagin.

RelatedTurkic Week begins in Geneva, celebrating rich heritage of Turkic world
