Türkiye is leading the world in aid sent to Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

So far, 50,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been sent to the besieged enclave where Israel's onslaught continues, said Erdogan on Monday at an event in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"Türkiye has reached the position of the country sending the most aid to Gaza in the world with a total of 50,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid sent so far,” he said.

Erdogan also added that Türkiye, along with its government, citizens, and NGOs, stands out as "one of the nations" that has "most effectively" navigated the challenges concerning Gaza.