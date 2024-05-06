TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye has sent the most aid to Gaza with total of 50,000 tonnes — Erdogan
Turkish president emphasises that Türkiye along with its government, citizens and NGOs effectively navigates the challenges concerning Palestine's Gaza.
Türkiye has sent the most aid to Gaza with total of 50,000 tonnes — Erdogan
50,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been sent to the besieged enclave where Israel's onslaught continues, Turkish President Erdogan said. /Photo: AA / Others
May 6, 2024

Türkiye is leading the world in aid sent to Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

So far, 50,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been sent to the besieged enclave where Israel's onslaught continues, said Erdogan on Monday at an event in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"Türkiye has reached the position of the country sending the most aid to Gaza in the world with a total of 50,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid sent so far,” he said.

Erdogan also added that Türkiye, along with its government, citizens, and NGOs, stands out as "one of the nations" that has "most effectively" navigated the challenges concerning Gaza.

RelatedTürkiye seeks to force Israel into a ceasefire by halting trade— Erdogan
Recommended

Israel's brutal war on Gaza

Israel has pounded Palestine's Gaza in retaliation for a cross-border attack on October 7 last year by Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people. Nearly 34,700 Palestinians have since been killed by the Israeli forces in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault