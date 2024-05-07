Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sworn in for a new six-year term at a Kremlin ceremony that was boycotted by the United States and other Western countries due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Putin, in power as president or prime minister since 1999, begins his new mandate on Tuesday more than two years after he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, where Russian forces have regained the initiative after a series of reversals and are seeking to advance further in the east.

At 71, Putin dominates the domestic political landscape.

On the international stage, he is locked in a confrontation with Western countries he accuses of using Ukraine as a vehicle to try to defeat and dismember Russia.

"For Russia, this is the continuation of our path, this is stability – you can ask any citizen on the street," Sergei Chemezov, a close Putin ally, said before the ceremony.

"President Putin was re-elected and will continue the path, although the West probably doesn’t like it. But they will understand that Putin is stability for Russia rather than some sort of new person who came with new policies – either cooperation or confrontation even," he said.

Boycotting the inauguration