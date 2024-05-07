TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's genocide case participation will encourage other nations — lawyer
More third countries should intervene in the genocide case against Israel, even just to seek clarification on how to respond to threats of genocide, says Italian lawyer Luigi Daniele.
May 7, 2024

Türkiye’s recent announcement that it will become a party to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will encourage other countries to do the same, according to an Italian lawyer.

“More third states should intervene in the South Africa versus Israel proceedings, even just to ask for clarifications about what they should do when a danger of genocide is detected. So, I think that from this point of view, the intervention by Türkiye catalyses more third state interventions in support of South Africa,” Luigi Daniele, a senior lecturer at Nottingham Law School in the UK, said.

Daniele added that Türkiye is an important NATO member which enables its joining in the case to have significant consequences.

Saying that the ICJ’s injunctions in the genocide case led to significant changes in the approaches of third states, he added that this stems from the states facing the risk of being brought before the ICJ due to complicity.

'EU, US, the most complicit in human rights violations'

Arguing that Western countries attach importance to protecting their allies rather than international law, he said: “International crimes are not something that can be forgiven when the allies commit them and condemned when rivals commit them.”

“Civilian populations will pay the consequences, as it happened already for the Palestinian civilian population, partly also for the Israelis’ even young population,” he added.

He said the political leaderships of the EU and US have been the “most complicit” in serious human rights violations of Israel.

“As a European citizen, I was shocked to hear the unilateralism of the declarations of leaders like (European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen on their land. It seemed for months and months, while children and women were being exterminated, that nothing was happening, or that this was somehow an unfortunate but forgivable necessity of war,” he added.

