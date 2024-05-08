TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president meets Polish, Romanian security officials in Ankara
Türkiye expects complete solidarity within NATO, allies refraining from imposing restrictions on each other, and abandoning efforts to exclude Ankara within the context of NATO-European Union cooperation, says President Erdogan.
Turkish president meets Polish, Romanian security officials in Ankara
President Erdogan said the cost of Israeli actions in Gaza is severe, adding that the events not only represent a test of security but also a test of humanity. /Photo: AA / Others
May 8, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Poland’s head of national security Jacek Siewiera and Romania’s national security adviser Ion Oprisor in Ankara.

The meeting held at the presidential complex on Wednesday addressed enhancing the cooperation among the countries, the Ukraine war, as well as the latest situation in Israel-Palestine conflict, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

Arguing that Ankara’s approach toward Ukraine is in line with Poland and Romania, Erdogan said progress has not been made in establishing peace despite more than two years of active conflict.

Stressing the need to open a door that would provide an honourable way out for both sides, Erdogan said unilateral peace initiatives that do not involve Russia “have a weak chance of success.”

Recommended

President Erdogan said the cost of Israeli actions in Gaza is severe, adding that the events not only represent a test of security but also a test of humanity.

The Turkish leader said Israel has escalated the intensity of the “massacre” despite Hamas' approval of a ceasefire, emphasising that the principles and rules advocated for Ukraine should also apply to Gaza.

“President Erdogan, expressing Türkiye’s expectations from the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, said these include ensuring complete solidarity within NATO, allies refraining from imposing restrictions on each other, particularly in defence investment and trade, and abandoning efforts to exclude Türkiye within the context of NATO-European Union cooperation,” the communications directorate said.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, and other officials were also present in the meeting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault