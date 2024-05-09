TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's BOTAS secures long-term LNG deal with ExxonMobil
State-owned energy company BOTAS signs major trade deal with US energy giant, aiming to diversify energy resources and boost regional supply security.
Türkiye aims to become a key regional gas hub, excel as an exporter, and effectively manage the gas it provides. / Photo: AA Archive
May 9, 2024

The Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) and United States energy company, ExxonMobil, signed a cooperation deal on liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister has announced.

“With this agreement, which is planned to be long-term, we will take another step in diversifying our resources,” Alparslan Bayraktar wrote on X following the signing on Wednesday, during a visit to Washington, DC, for talks.

“We are among the few countries in the world with our gasification capacity,” he said, adding that Türkiye “will continue to contribute to the energy supply security of both our country and our region.”

The Turkish minister said last month that Türkiye was in talks with ExxonMobil to acquire 2.5 million tonnes of LNG, valued at around $1.1 billion. The deal, if successful, was planned to last ten years.

Türkiye has seven international natural gas pipelines, five LNG facilities, including three floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and two underground natural gas storage facilities.

The country aims to become a key regional gas hub, excel as an exporter, and effectively manage the gas it provides.

