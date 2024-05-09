Ahmed Hamza's family in Gaza has narrowly dodged death not once, not twice, but four times since Israel launched its deadly military assault seven months ago. But there was always a bit of hope that they would find a way to get out. That hope was extinguished when the Israeli army shut off the Rafah border crossing earlier this week.

He lives in the UK and is among those in the Palestinian diaspora who have resorted to crowdfunding to try and get their families to safety.

Besides his aging parents, Hamza has seven siblings who have desperately looked to him for help.

"You don't know what to expect, and this makes you feel worried all the time," the 30-year-old tells TRTWorld.

"You're living like you wish you were there, and it would be easier because as long as you have your family around you, you know [how they are doing]. If something happens to them, it will happen to you, and that also would be fine or better than just waiting and getting news from outside."

An expensive proposition

Since the beginning of Israel's brutal war on Gaza on October 7, the Rafah border crossing that connects the besieged enclave to Egypt has been a vital aid route, and the only exit for Palestinians trying to get out.

The Israeli military has killed 34,844 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children.

Traveling across the border is an expensive proposition.

Hamza has to raise $62,000, enough to evacuate the 19 members of his family, which includes the spouses and children of his siblings. “Unfortunately, my campaign hasn’t managed to collect the required funds."

Caught between a rock and a hard place

Before the Rafah border was closed, his crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe raised enough funds to evacuate only one family member. That posed an insurmountable dilemma for Hamza.