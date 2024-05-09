Türkiye’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat has denied claims by an Israeli official that Ankara has lifted trade restrictions on Israel, saying they are "absolutely fictional and have nothing to do with reality".

"We stand behind the decision we have taken as a government regarding trade with Israel. This decision remains valid," he said on Thursday in a post on X.

Türkiye's new measures will be implemented until the Israeli government stops its attacks on Gaza, and a permanent ceasefire and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza are ensured, Bolat added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz asserted earlier on Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had reversed his previous stance and lifted many of the trade restrictions he imposed on Israel.