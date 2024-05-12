Athens remains committed to improving relations with Türkiye, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

In an interview with Turkish daily Milliyet on Sunday, Mitsotakis said, “Greek-Turkish relations are complex and shaped by history and emotions. That will never change. What we can change is our perspective: instead of seeing an unsolvable puzzle, we should focus on strengthening a positive agenda and seek cooperation between our two countries and our peoples.”

He added, “We owe it to the Greek and Turkish peoples and the next generations to continue on a constructive path. And we have a responsibility as leaders sharing the same region, to be forces of regional stability, not confrontation.”

Focusing on existing differences and disputes between the two NATO allies, Mitsotakis said: “But I see no reason why we should not try when previous leaders of our countries have succeeded under much more difficult circumstances. Improving relations will benefit both people and the region.

“Even if we do not manage to move forward with the demarcation of maritime zones in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, we can disagree in a civilized way.”

"New chapter in our relationship"