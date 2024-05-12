TÜRKİYE
Greece committed to improving relations with Türkiye — Mitsotakis
'Instead of seeing an unsolvable puzzle, we should focus on strengthening positive agenda, seek cooperation between our countries, nations,’ says Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Mitsotakis will visit the Turkish capital Ankara on May 13 to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
May 12, 2024

Athens remains committed to improving relations with Türkiye, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

In an interview with Turkish daily Milliyet on Sunday, Mitsotakis said, “Greek-Turkish relations are complex and shaped by history and emotions. That will never change. What we can change is our perspective: instead of seeing an unsolvable puzzle, we should focus on strengthening a positive agenda and seek cooperation between our two countries and our peoples.”

He added, “We owe it to the Greek and Turkish peoples and the next generations to continue on a constructive path. And we have a responsibility as leaders sharing the same region, to be forces of regional stability, not confrontation.”

Focusing on existing differences and disputes between the two NATO allies, Mitsotakis said: “But I see no reason why we should not try when previous leaders of our countries have succeeded under much more difficult circumstances. Improving relations will benefit both people and the region.

“Even if we do not manage to move forward with the demarcation of maritime zones in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, we can disagree in a civilized way.”

"New chapter in our relationship"

"New chapter in our relationship"

When asked whether Greece's plan to establish marine parks, one in the Ionian Sea and one in the Aegean Sea, and Turkish opposition to it would jeopardize the ongoing improvement of bilateral relations, he insisted that the plan is based solely on environmental concerns.

“Our countries face common challenges such as climate changes, which should be one of the areas of ​​bilateral cooperation,” Mitsotakis remarked.

In response to another question about the prospects of joint energy projects between the two countries in the region, he argued that resolving the issue of delimitation of the maritime borders between Greece and Türkiye, the main point of contention between the two countries will result in a new dynamic in bilateral relations as well as regional peace and security.

“But even if we don't get there, I hope that 10 years from now we will have established a new chapter in our relationship that will last: a chapter based on honesty, mutual respect and understanding, without tensions and judgments,” the prime minister said.

Mitsotakis will visit the Turkish capital Ankara on May 13 to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

