Fatima Khamees Alyaan Abu-Shammala was just a teenager when she was forced to flee her home during the Nakba – the ‘great catastrophe’ – of 1948 when Zionist militias backed by the Israeli military drove out an estimated 700,000 Palestinians from their native land.

Born in 1934, she had a happy childhood in her native village of Beit Dras, about 30 km northeast of Gaza City, known for its abundant citrus trees – orange and lemon – besides its fertile farmlands of wheat and olive.

The 90-year-old, who now lives in Deir al Balah with her four sons and grandchildren, has vivid memories of her childhood and Beit Dras.

As Israel once again forces millions of Palestinians to flee their homes in Gaza and other occupied territories, Fatima is reliving the horrors of the Nakba.

Suffering from hypertension and diabetes, Fatima’s health has deteriorated since October last year when Israel’s bloody war triggered an acute shortage of food and medication in Gaza, besides killing more than 35,000 people in just over seven months.

This is Fatima’s account of the 1948 Nakba, in her own words. It is also the story of every Palestinian, brutalised by Israel for decades and made refugees in their own land.

What happened then

I was a young girl in 1948, barely 14, and enjoying my childhood without a care in the world. I loved playing hide-and-seek with my siblings and friends, helping my mother with cooking, and going out to collect firewood.

I didn’t get any education, but our life was full of love and beauty. We had everything at that time.

We were five – my parents, brother, sister, and me – in a huge house with a big courtyard, a clay oven, a chicken pen, and a land full of apricot trees and herbs.

It was a lovely, memory-filled, and unforgettable life. But we had no clue of the horrors that would follow soon.

On the afternoon of May 15, 1948, we saw people of the village packing up their belongings and leaving their houses.

We could sense something was wrong. As we rushed to see what was happening, we saw soldiers and armed men in military vehicles on the streets. They were shooting nonstop at the people in their houses.

Everything was happening very fast.

As long as Israel continues to murder us, destroy our houses, and steal our lands, it's Nakba over and over again. - Fatima Khamees Alyaan Abu-Shammala

We knew it was time to leave. We just took our IDs, land documents and some clothes. We did not forget to lock the house and take the keys, hoping we would return soon.

Around a month before the Nakba, my mother gave birth to our youngest sibling – my only brother. When we were forced to leave our houses, my father covered him with his jacket and carried him on his shoulders.

We kept walking as we tried to move as far away from the violence and the armed Israelis.

Our destination was Khan Younis, about 80 km from our village. But it took us about 20 days to reach it.

We slept by the roadside at night and walked during the day. Progress was slow and painful. We were hungry and exhausted, both mentally and physically. Our only food was flatbread made on a woodfire.