The appointment of an economist as Russia’s new defence minister reflects President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to better manage the finances of a costly war with Ukraine, which is set to receive $61 billion in aid from the United States, analysts say.

Andrey Belousov, a career economist, has replaced Sergey Shoigu as the defence minister after a presidential decree issued on Sunday. Shoigu has been appointed as the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

The shake-up, which comes five days after Putin’s inauguration for a fifth term, shows that Moscow is focused more on its hybrid war approach in which the state’s economic policy and the overall military strategy against Ukraine and other enemies are tightly interconnected.

“Shoigu’s replacement with Belousov was a reflection of the long-term nature of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as the growing intersection between the military dynamics of the conflict with the economic impacts,” says Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior analyst at New Lines Institute.

He says Western sanctions and a wide range of financial measures have forced Russia “to reorient” its economy away from the US and European Union.

Instead, Russia seeks to increase trade with China and other countries in the Global South, he adds.

As a result of these changing dynamics “Putin could be orienting the country’s war efforts towards the increasingly hybrid nature of the conflict” by picking up an economist as the defence minister, Chausovsky tells TRT World.

“From a strategic standpoint, Putin made the calculation that the Kremlin needs to factor these types of dynamics into the war planning and in Moscow’s broader defence policies, with Belousov’s previous experience and role as an economist playing into that calculation.”

Belousov, who previously served as the economic development minister and the first deputy prime minister, believes in state intervention and is “a fan of military Keynesianism.”

Kamran Gasanov, a political analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), a Moscow-based think tank, also says that Belousov has been brought in to fix the war finances.

“Belousov's appointment is connected with the desire to both change the current minister and make management more effective. Belousov established himself as a successful technocrat and economist. It is necessary to guarantee the logistics of the army and bring it to a higher technological level,” Gasanov tells TRT World.

Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, expressed a similar view saying that “Putin's goal is to enhance arms production effectiveness and optimally meet military needs. In this context, Belousov is a logical choice.”

A matter of performance

Sergey Shoigu has remained in office since 2012 and is considered close to Putin. It was inevitable that his sudden transfer raised some speculation.