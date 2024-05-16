The Turkish Armed Forces have showcased its latest military hardware and capabilities alongside six other nations at the joint International Anatolian Phoenix-2024.

A press tour of the event was held on Thursday at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in central Türkiye's Konya province, where the aircraft and helicopters were involved in the military exercise.

The land, naval, and air forces of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Saudi Arabia also participated in the exercise, which was also followed by observers from 17 countries.

Airplanes, helicopters, and rescue teams took part in the exercise aimed at improving the level of interoperability with other countries and identifying areas of cooperation.

The live-fire exercise also saw demonstrations of close air support, time-sensitive targeting, personnel rescue from hostile areas, ground-supported air isolation, convoy protection, personnel rescue, high-altitude jump, low-altitude parachute opening, as well as infiltration and re-infiltration missions.

As part of the drill, Turkish F-16 fighter jets hit targets marked by the Special Forces and JTAC, or Joint Terminal Attack Controller.

Later in a rescue operation, helicopters taking off from the 3rd Main Jet Base Command arrived at the exercise area to evacuate a wounded soldier. After a controlled landing, the personnel secured the perimeter before carrying the wounded to the helicopter.