The Turkish flag was raised in New York City as part of an event to mark the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, a milestone marking the beginning of the country's War of Independence.

Türkiye's Ambassador to the US, Sedat Onal, joined Turkish Americans, city and consular officers for the flag raising on Wall Street on Saturday, one of the most important financial centres in the world.

The event saw the attendance of Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz, Consul General Reyhan Ozgur, diplomats and members of the Turkish American community.

May 19, 1919, was the day when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul to launch the war of independence that four years later transformed the nation into modern Türkiye.

In 1938, Ataturk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday that sees young people take part in sporting and cultural activities with official ceremonies across the country.