Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour has warned the world about Israel's ongoing onslaught in Gaza.

"Gaza will haunt the conscience of the world long after this genocide stops. And it must stop now, now!" Mansour told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Monday.

Although the world opposes Israel's as sault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and yet, Mansour said, Israel is proceeding.

"Israel insults and manipulates its closest friends and allies," he added.

The envoy reiterated that Israel is dismantling the international law-based order.