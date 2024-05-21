WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gaza to haunt conscience of world: Palestine's UN envoy
"Israel is asking you to destroy the international rights-based order with your own hands," Riyad Mansour tells UN Security Council.
Gaza to haunt conscience of world: Palestine's UN envoy
Israel continued its offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave. / Photo: AA
May 21, 2024

Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour has warned the world about Israel's ongoing onslaught in Gaza.

"Gaza will haunt the conscience of the world long after this genocide stops. And it must stop now, now!" Mansour told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Monday.

Although the world opposes Israel's as sault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and yet, Mansour said, Israel is proceeding.

"Israel insults and manipulates its closest friends and allies," he added.

The envoy reiterated that Israel is dismantling the international law-based order.

RelatedICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant 'delayed but positive' — Türkiye
Recommended

"Israel is asking you to destroy the international rights-based order with your own hands so it can continue killing our people and annexing our land in full impunity. It will not listen to reason or to your protests, to your calls, or demands," he said.

Israel continued its offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

More than 35,500 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,600 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal