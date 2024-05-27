WORLD
4 MIN READ
Over 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide
The scale of the catastrophe required "immediate and collaborative actions from all players," the country's disaster centre says, including the army, and national and regional responders.
Over 2,000 buried in Papua New Guinea landslide
Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead. / Photo: AFP
May 27, 2024

Papua New Guinea informed the UN that more than 2,000 people were buried in a massive landslide that swept over a remote village, according to a copy of the letter obtained by AFP news agency.

"The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction," the country's national disaster centre told the UN office in the capital Port Moresby.

A once-bustling remote hillside village in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed in the early hours of Friday morning, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.

The landslide caused "major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," the disaster office said.

The main highway to Porgera Mine was "completely blocked," it said in the letter, which was received by UN officials on Monday morning.

"The situation remains unstable as the landslip continue to shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both the rescue teams and survivors alike."

The scale of the catastrophe required "immediate and collaborative actions from all players," it said, including the army, and national and regional responders.

It called on UN to inform Papua New Guinea's development partners "and other international friends" of the latest situation.

Assistance should be coordinated through the disaster centre, it said.

RelatedMore than 670 estimated dead in Papua New Guinea landslide — UN

Social media footage posted by villagers and local media teams showed people scaling rocks, digging with shovels, sticks and their bare hands to find survivors. Women could be heard weeping in the background.

Recommended

PNG media on Monday reported that residents had rescued a couple trapped under the rubble after hearing their cries for help.

Dangerous conditions

The UN migration agency said that water continued to flow under the debris, making it extremely dangerous for residents and the rescue team to clear it.

Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the UN migration agency's mission in PNG, told ABC television that emergency crews would continue to look for survivors until the residents asked them to stop.

Aktoprak said that the rescue team had eight vehicles but that he hoped to receive additional resources soon.

About 1,250 people have been displaced by the landslide, which occurred in PNG's Enga province early Friday.

More than 150 houses were buried and about 250 houses were abandoned.

"The houses are buried under around eight metres (26.3 ft) of dirt. So there is quite a lot of debris to get through," aid group CARE International PNG country director Justine McMahon told ABC television on Monday. About 4,000 people were living near the affected area, she said.

Neighbours Australia and France, which rules the Pacific island of nearby New Caledonia, have said they stand ready to assist PNG.

RelatedMore than 100 people killed by a landslide in Papua New Guinea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections