Spain, Ireland and Norway have formally recognised Palestine as a state.

"Recognition of the State of Palestine is not only a matter of historical justice. It is also an essential requirement if we are all to achieve peace," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday before meeting his cabinet.

The three European countries believe their initiative has a strong symbolic impact, likely encouraging others to follow suit.

The move, he said, was "not against anyone, least of all Israel".

"It is the only way to move towards the solution that we all recognise as the only possible way to achieve a peaceful future that of a Palestinian state living side-by-side with the state of Israel in peace and security."

Sanchez also said the decision reflected Spain's "outright rejection of Hamas, which is against the two-state solution" and whose October 7 attacks led to the Gaza war.

The plans were unveiled last week in a coordinated announcement by the prime ministers of the three countries.

Both the Spanish and Irish cabinets were meeting to formally approve the step on Tuesday morning, while Norway informed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa its recognition would also take effect the same day.

Entering the cabinet meeting, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said it was "an important moment".

He said it sent "a signal to the world that there are practical actions you can take as a country to help keep the hope of a two-state solution alive".