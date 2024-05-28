The deaths of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and the foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash have precipitated questions regarding the future trajectory of Iran’s foreign policy and the diplomatic ramifications that might ensue.

In less than three years in office, Raisi prioritised the development of Iran's foreign policy with regards to political and economic relations with non-Western countries to alleviate the pressure on the Iranian economy caused by the US sanctions.

To this end, the Raisi administration pursued a proactive foreign policy with the revival of the ‘Look to the East’ policy, improving bilateral relations with Russia and China, as well as conducting official visits to Latin America and Africa.

As a result of these diplomatic efforts, Iran last year secured full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and joined the BRICS group.

Furthermore, Raisi's administration has significantly enhanced Iran's relationship with Russia, particularly in terms of military cooperation and support, notably by providing Shahed drones during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In the context of regional politics, Iran in 2023 made substantial strides towards rapprochement with Saudi Arabia with the mediation of China.

Diplomatic engagements also extended to Egypt, with meetings between Iranian officials and President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. These efforts represented a broader strategy to re-establish and strengthen Iran’s influence and relations in the Middle East.

Although Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the IRGC are the primary decision-makers in setting the foreign policy, the absence of late Foreign Minister Abdollahian may have more profound implications than that of Raisi.

Described by conservative lawmaker Ali Alizadeh, as the "Soleimani of diplomacy," he was a pivotal conservative figure, garnering support from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Amid regional turmoil, he was instrumental in shaping Iran's growing influence in the Middle East. Compared to his predecessor, Javad Zarif, Abdollahian's foreign ministry prioritised relations with the Middle East and made strategic diplomatic reintegration into the region.

Appointing a foreign minister similar to Abdollahian in terms of expertise and regional understanding could help Iran mitigate diplomatic disruptions, particularly concerning continuation of the rapprochement process with Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

What to expect?

The diplomatic implications of the deaths of Raisi and Abdollahian are anticipated to be significant in four areas.

Firstly, Iran's support for the Axis of Resistance, deemed critical for national security, will likely remain a cornerstone of its foreign policy. This support includes backing of Bashar al Assad in Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Palestine, Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen.

Secondly, Iran's stance on the Palestinian issue and its support for Hamas will remain intact under the new administration.

Thirdly, Iran's economic and military relations, especially with Russia and China, are poised to grow further.