In a sensational move, Turkish Football Club Fenerbahce has begun official negotiations with renowned coach Jose Mourinho following a campaign promise by the club's previous president to bring the coach on board if elected again.

The Yellow Canaries are rumoured to be planning for the Portuguese coach to replace former Manager Ismail Kartal, with whom they parted ways on Friday.

Aziz Yildirim, who announced his candidacy for president, was the first to bid for Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

During a press conference, Yildirim stated, "We have spoken with Jose Mourinho. He is convinced, and if we agree on the terms, Mourinho will come.”

“If the current management also wants to work with Mourinho, they should sign him,” he said, adding: “If I am elected, he will continue with me; if the current management is re-elected, he will continue with them. If we lose, I pledge to pay half Mourinho's salary."

Yildirim's pledge seems to have materialised, setting the stage for an exciting new era for the club.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the football world. According to the global sports media, the 61-year-old is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with the Turkish club.