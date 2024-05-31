For Narendra Modi, who is making a bid for a third consecutive term as India’s prime minister, the northern province of Uttar Pradesh (UP) holds the key to fulfilling his ambition of equalling the record set by Jawaharlal Nehru, his bete noire who served as the country’s first premier from 1947 to 1964.

The largest Indian state in terms of population, UP accounts for 80 of the 532 parliamentary constituencies in the world’s most populous country.

The change in UP’s electoral landscape was too apparent as I crisscrossed it recently. Giant billboards, buntings and party flags that one associates with an election were missing. The frenzied enthusiasm and fervour for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had died down.

In its place, there was a slow-simmering anger, mixed with both fear and resignation. Inter-caste rivalries had surfaced again, with upper-caste Rajputs, for instance, holding enormous meetings in the western part of the state to denounce the BJP. Hindu-Muslim tensions appeared to have receded.

Modi remained the fulcrum of the election but—unlike in 2014 and 2019—his name was not universally greeted with approbation. Across the province, many villagers even responded adversely to his name, mocking his “tall” promises and his “never-ending” speeches.

UP today is a state ravaged by the after-effects of Modi’s decade in power: the ill-advised demonetisation (2016) was followed by the faulty implementation of the Goods and Services Act (2017) and the poor handling of the Covid pandemic (2020-23).

The government’s efforts to crush rather than respond sympathetically to the two farmers’ agitations (2020-21 and 2024) have also hurt UP where 59.3 percent of the population is engaged in agriculture.

Together, they have destroyed not just jobs but also the hope of a better life. In every village I visited, the lack of employment opportunities was a key complaint. As more people get educated and aspirations grow, the lack of commensurate employment opportunities, compounded by rising prices, is creating a social crisis.

Many educated young men, frustrated by a lack of prospects, spend their time getting drunk or even join the militias run by local strongmen. Some help on the family land, some leave their homes for distant destinations like Nashik, Surat, Bengaluru or Mumbai in search of more substantial employment.

Instead of focusing on job creation, the Modi government invented the Labharthi or beneficiary, a class comprising recipients of free rations, the Kisan Samman Nidhi, free homes, toilets, gas connections and water on their doorsteps.

But these handouts have lost their allure amid increasing corruption and poor administration. As I travel, I am bombarded with complaints: half the promised free rations are being siphoned off. The construction of toilets depends on the munificence of the village head. Pipes for running water have been laid but, in many cases, nothing gushes through them yet. Free gas cylinders have been provided, but the cost of re-filling them is so prohibitive that most lie idle.

The dispensation of justice was a luxury for those with friends in high places. “Go to a police station as an ‘unknown’, and no one will give you a hearing,” I was told.

The BJP’s boast that it will win more than 400 parliamentary seats has backfired. The Dalits and sections of the Other Backward Castes (OBCs), a collective term used by the government to classify castes that are educationally or socially backward, now believe that the party will amend the Constitution if it secures such an overwhelming majority and end the job and education quotas they are entitled to now.

Indeed, Home Minister Amit Shah was forced to address this apprehension publicly: “I want to make one thing clear: BJP supports reservation for SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes) and OBCs and will always play its role as its protector.”