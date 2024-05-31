The recent rise in investor interest in the Indian stock market, which surpassed Hong Kong and became the world's fourth-largest in January of this year, represents a notable shift in global finance trends.

Before it reached this milestone and confirmed sustained growth, the global perception of the Indian economy was elevated by another significant development over the past two years: the Chinese market is not appealing anymore.

Experts project that China could require five to ten years to address its debt crisis, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Wall Street investors have noticed Beijing’s weak spot and are scouting for alternative opportunities, and India has appeared as an appealing option.

Despite being a newly-growing market with inherent risks, Western investors are now favouring India over China, previously hailed as the world's largest growth story and a top destination for global investors.

In the US exchange-traded fund (ETF) market, the main fund for Indian stocks experienced a surge in investments in the final quarter of 2023, while the four largest China funds saw substantial outflows, totaling almost $800 million.

Active bond funds have also been adjusting their investments since 2022. For every dollar they previously invested in China, they are now putting 50 cents into India instead, EPFR data says.

Triumph over enemies’ adversity

India's rapid economic growth is fueled by the consistent expansion of its stock market over the last few decades. In the past twenty years, both the gross domestic product and market capitalisation in the country have surged from $500 billion to $3.5 trillion.

Some Indian officials attribute this growth to the steady economic expansion, stable currency, and fiscal discipline.

However, what enabled India to overtake Hong Kong was also Russia's economic decline.

The imposition of price caps on Russian oil by the EU and US, led by its war on Ukraine, has altered its position among emerging global economies.

India became a much better choice as Russia and China faltered.

Morgan Stanley, a prominent investment bank and financial services firm in the US, predicts that by 2027, India will become the world's third-largest economy, and by 2030, it will have the third-largest stock market.

The investment giant attributes these forecasts to "global trends and key investments the country has made in technology and energy," naming this decade as "India's decade."