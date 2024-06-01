Saturday, June 1, 2024

2055 GMT — Yemen's Houthis have conducted six operations targeting a US aircraft carrier, a US destroyer and three vessels in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree has said.

The group "targeted the American aircraft carrier, the Eisenhower, north of the Red Sea, with a number of missiles and drones," Saree said, adding it was "the second targeting operation against the carrier during the past 24 hours."

Houthis, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

2215 GMT — Egypt backs US proposal to halt Israel's onslaught on Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has affirmed that Cairo supports “every effort” to end the Israeli onslaught in Gaza, according to a statement.

The remarks came during a telephone call Shoukry received from his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, said the statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The two men discussed “the proposal announced by President Biden regarding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in this regard.”

2138 GMT — Chile announces joining nations in the genocide case against Israel

Chile has joined a group of nations supporting a genocide case against Israel filed last year at the International Court of Justice.

President Gabriel Boric said in a speech to lawmakers that he was appalled by the humanitarian devastation in Gaza, especially against women and children.

He accused the Israeli army of using "indiscriminate and disproportional" force.

“These acts demand a firm and permanent response of the international community,” the president said.

2043 GMT — Hezbollah downs Israeli drone, fires rockets at Israeli base: group

Hezbollah has said it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon and fired rockets at an Israeli military base, hours after Israeli drone strikes killed at least one person and wounded several others.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its militants struck the Hermes 900 Kochav drone, saying such aircraft have been targeting the region.

1939 GMT — Israeli ministers threaten to quit over Biden ceasefire plan

Two far-right Israeli ministers have threatened to quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if he goes ahead with a hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

In posts on social media platform X, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said his party would "dissolve the government" while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he would "not be part of a government that will agree to the proposed outline".

1933 GMT — Palestinian teen killed by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian teen was killed by Israeli army gunfire near the city of Jericho in the eastern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said.

“Our teams received a 15-year-old martyr from the southern checkpoint of Jericho city and are transferring him to Jericho Governmental Hospital,” said the group in a brief statement.

In a previous statement, the Red Crescent said “the occupation forces (Israel) are preventing our teams from reaching two injured individuals in Aqabat Jabr refugee camp (south of Jericho) and are arresting the injured.”

1926 GMT — Mediators urge Israel, Hamas to finalise truce outlined by Biden

Gaza mediators Qatar, the United States and Egypt have called on Israel and Hamas to finalise a truce and hostage release deal based on the framework set out by US President Joe Biden.

"As mediators in the ongoing discussions to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees, Qatar, the United States and Egypt jointly call on both Hamas and Israel to finalise the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Joe Biden," said a joint statement released by the Qatari foreign ministry.

The three governments have been engaged in months of talks aimed at securing a truce between Israel and Hamas.

1907 GMT — Washington's Blinken discusses Gaza peace plan with Middle East officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with top officials from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt regarding a proposal to end the conflict in Gaza, a State Department spokesperson has said.

Blinken spoke with the foreign ministers of the three countries, the spokesperson said in a series of statements regarding each call.

1905 GMT — 'War criminal' Netanyahu should not be invited to address US Congress: Senator

US Senator Bernie Sanders has slammed congressional leaders who invited “war criminal” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress.

"It is a very sad day for our country that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited – by leaders from both parties – to address a joint meeting of the United States Congress," Sanders said in a statement.

"Netanyahu is a war criminal. He should not be invited to address a joint meeting of Congress. I certainly will not attend," Sanders stressed.

1839 GMT — Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Gaza war over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

According to diplomatic sources, the discussion focused on the latest developments in war-torn Gaza.

1633 GMT — Israeli army reports significant damage following Hezbollah's targeting of Kiryat Shmona

The Israeli army has announced that the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched a Volcano missile toward the Gibor military camp in the northern settlement of Kiryat Shmona, resulting in “significant damage.”

“Hezbollah launched a Volcano missile this morning, hitting the Gibor camp, which is the headquarters of the 769th Brigade in the city of Kiryat Shmona,” the Israeli army radio said.

The radio indicated “significant damage” to the camp, without mentioning any human casualties.

1517 GMT — Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades hit Israeli military vehicles in Rafah

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, has said they killed a number of Israeli soldiers, injured others, and targeted military vehicles in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

In a post on Telegram, the armed wing said Qassam fighters “managed to detonate an anti-personnel explosive device in an engineering force consisting of six soldiers, causing them to be killed or injured near the George intersection east of Rafah".

In another post, Qassam added that its fighters “bombarded a gathering of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles with mortar shells in the Tal Zorob area in the Tal Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah".

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side regarding the Qassam statement.

1339 GMT — 33 Palestinian Red Crescent officials killed in Gaza since Oct, 7: Red Crescent

At least 33 Red Crescent employees have been killed in Gaza since Israel started its deadly war on the besieged enclave nearly eight months ago.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) wrote on X: “Scenes from the funeral of our colleague, Mohammed Jihad Abed, an employee in the Disaster Risk Management Department, who was killed when occupation forces bombed his home last night in Rafah.”

“This brings the total number of PRCS members killed since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza to 33, including 19 who were killed while performing their humanitarian duties,” it added.

1244 GMT — Gaza reduced to rubble, Palestinians struggling to survive: UN

The UN has said that Gaza, under Israeli attacks for eight months, has been reduced to rubble and that Palestinian families are trying to survive in inhumane conditions.

“Gaza has been reduced to rubble, & Palestinian families have to survive in inhumane conditions with scarce water, food & supplies,” the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or UNRWA, said on X.

The UN agency said it continues to provide flour to people even in the most dire and unimaginable circumstances but the siege on Gaza needs to end immediately.

1207 GMT — French president calls for end to Gaza war, welcomes US proposal on ceasefire

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has called for an end to the Gaza war and expressed his support for US President Joe Biden’s ceasefire proposal “for durable peace.”

“The war in Gaza must end. We support the US proposal for a durable peace. Just as we are working with our partners in the region on peace and security for all,” said Macron on X in Arabic, Hebrew, and English.

“The release of the hostages, a permanent ceasefire to work towards peace and progress on the two-state solution,” he added.

1206 GMT — Israel opposition leader vows to support PM on hostage release deal

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has vowed to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he goes ahead with a truce and hostage release deal that his far-right coalition partners have previously opposed.

Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have previously threatened to bring down his government if the war ends without the destruction of Hamas.

Lapid said in a post on social media platform X: "I remind Netanyahu that he has our safety nDet for a hostage deal if Ben Gvir and Smotrich leave the government".

"The Israeli government cannot ignore President Biden's important speech," Lapid said.

"There is a deal on the table and it should take it."

1204 GMT — Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed