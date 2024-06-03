WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several are killed after Israeli air strike targets Syria's Aleppo
Israel conducted fresh air strikes in Syria, focusing on the Aleppo region, Syrian regime media reports casualties, while a watchdog group specifies pro-Iranian militants among the dead.
Several are killed after Israeli air strike targets Syria's Aleppo
Recent airstrikes near Aleppo reportedly resulted in casualties, raising fears of an escalating conflict. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 3, 2024

A number of people were killed in an Israeli air attack targeting sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city of Aleppo, Syrian regime media has said citing a military source, the second reported attack on the country in less than a week.

The strikes at around 12:20 a.m. (2120 GMT on Sunday) "led to a number of fatalities and some material damage", the source said, without elaborating.

However, international monitoring groups said at least 12 pro-Iranian militants of Syrian and foreign nationalities were killed in an Israeli air strike on a position in the town of Hayyan.

Israel launched air attacks on May 29 on Syria's central region as well as the coastal city of Baniyas, killing a child and injuring ten civilians, according to Syrian regime media.

Recommended

For years Israel has been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

In April, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at Israel after a presumed Israeli strike that destroyed a building in Iran's embassy compound in Damascus and killed several Iranian officers including a top general.

RelatedDeadly Israeli air strike hits Iran consular building in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat