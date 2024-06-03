Turkish security forces neutralised four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, the country’s National Defence Ministry has said.

Three YPG terrorists were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria, the ministry said on X on Monday.

It added that one PKK terrorist was detected in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, and neutralised by the Turkish Armed Forces.

“We continue to bury terrorists in their ditches,” the ministry added.