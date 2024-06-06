BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Meta faces privacy complaints in Europe over AI plans
A Vienna-based privacy campaign group says "on closer inspection" it found out that Meta plans to use all public and non-public user data that it has collected since 2007 "for any undefined type of current and future AI technology."
Meta faces privacy complaints in Europe over AI plans
"[Meta's new privacy policy] is clearly the opposite of GDPR compliance", Noyb founder Max Schrems said in a statement. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 6, 2024

A Vienna-based privacy campaign group filed complaints in 11 European countries against Meta, saying the global tech giant's planned privacy policy change would allow "unlawful" use of personal data for artificial intelligence technology.

The complaints brought by the European Center for Digital Rights –– also known as Noyb ("None of Your Business") –– follow a recent announcement by Meta in which it informed its European users of a change in its privacy policy from June 26.

The group said "on closer inspection" it found out that the US giant Meta –– via its new privacy policy –– plans to use all public and non-public user data that it has collected since 2007 "for any undefined type of current and future AI technology".

The undefined AI technology can ingest personal data from any source and share any information with undefined "third parties" –– all without getting the user's opt-in consent required by law, Noyb said.

RelatedEU digital law targets TikTok, Facebook over AI risks to elections

"This is clearly the opposite of GDPR compliance", Noyb founder Max Schrems said in a statement, referring to the EU's landmark General Data Protection Regulation, which aims to make it easier for people to control how companies use their personal information.

Recommended

"Meta doesn't say what it will use the data for, so it could either be a simple chatbot, extremely aggressive personalised advertising or even a killer drone," Schrems said.

Through the complaints, the group asks data protection authorities in the 11 European countries to stop Meta's new privacy policy before it enters into force in late June and fully investigate it.

The group said it plans to file complaints in the remaining EU member states in the coming days.

Noyb has launched several legal cases against technology giants, often prompting action from regulatory authorities.

The group began working in 2018 with the advent of the EU's landmark GDPR.

RelatedGospel truth: Israel turns AI into civilian killing machine in Gaza
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions