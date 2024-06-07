Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has presented himself as a champion for cryptocurrency and slammed Democrats' attempts to regulate the sector during a San Francisco fundraiser, three sources present told the Reuters news agency.

"He said he would be the crypto president," Trevor Traina, a San Francisco-based tech executive and former Trump ambassador to Austria, told Reuters on Friday.

The crypto industry is increasingly trying to influence US politicians as it faces heightened scrutiny from regulators, especially since bankruptcies at major crypto firms in 2022 spooked investors, exposed fraud and misconduct, and left millions of investors out of pocket.

Trump touted crypto as important and stressed that he was very supportive of the sector, said Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon.

Dhillon said Trump, who is running to unseat Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in a November 5 election, did not offer specifics on his proposed crypto policy.

Trump raised $12 million from the fundraiser hosted by tech venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya at Sacks' home in the swanky Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

Related ‘Crypto voters’: Can they influence US elections?

Grind against crypto