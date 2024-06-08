WORLD
Palestinians 'will not surrender, resistance will continue' — Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh has said Israel has refused to halt its "war of annihilation" against the Palestinian people and continues to massacre children and women.
June 8, 2024

The head of Hamas' Political Bureau has reaffirmed that resistance forces would continue to defend Palestinian rights against Israel after attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In a statement on Saturday, Ismail Haniyeh asserted that Israel "continues to massacre Palestinian children and women in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp and Deir al Balah in central Gaza."

He said Israel has refused to halt its "war of annihilation" against the Palestinian people despite the world labelling Tel Aviv a "child murderer" — a reference to the UN adding Israel to the blacklist of countries and organisations that harm children in conflict zones.

"Our people will not surrender, the resistance will continue to defend our rights against this murderous enemy," he added.

'Military failure in Gaza'

Haniyeh emphasised that if Israel "believes it can impose its choices on the Palestinians, it must understand that that is delusional."

He further stated that Hamas "will not accept any agreement that does not guarantee the security of the Palestinian people."

Haniyeh asserted that Israel has suffered a military failure in Gaza and is now at its "lowest level" politically and morally, stressing the urgent need for action from the international community.

His remarks came after the Israeli army announced that it had managed to free four hostages held in central Gaza.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli army launched an offensive on several areas in central Gaza, resulting in the killing of scores of Palestinians, mainly children and the injury of dozens more, according to Palestinian medical sources.

