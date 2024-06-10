On a recent afternoon, a few daily wage labourers were digging and shovelling at the site of an under-construction road in Nayakpura village in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The sun was beating down with such fury that it felt it was hiding somewhere under the ground rather than blazing overhead in a clear blue sky. The temperature exceeded 45 degrees Celsius.

The entire area was like a very hot furnace in which exhausted labourers dragged their feet to move around. Every now and then, one of the workers would take a break to sit under the share of a nearby tree and catch his breath. Shared water bottles exchanged hands. Each break lasted only ten minutes. The work never stopped.

Shubh Prakash, a 32-year-old migrant worker, travelled 70 kilometres from UP's Deoria district to work with a small company in Nayakpura. He can now rely on a stable income for a few months until the project ends. His friend, who also works in construction referred him for the job.

"We often feel suffocated, our blood pressure goes up and down and there’s a constant dizziness," Prakash tells TRT World.

A very hot reality

Climate change is intensifying the frequency and severity of heatwaves in India, as the South Asian country experiences one of its severest heatwaves. Temperatures consistently touch 50 degrees Celcius in different cities.

The World Meteorological Organisation says: “A heatwave is a period where local excess heat accumulates over a sequence of unusually hot days and nights.”

NIH, a medical journal, reports that heatwaves caused over 153,000 additional deaths annually from 1990 to 2019 globally, with Asia being the most affected continent. The report says the figure could be much higher since many deaths remain unreported.

At times, it was so unbearably hot that schools began early closures as videos and pictures of students fainting in classrooms and rickshaws went viral.

A water shortage in parts of New Delhi and neighbouring states has added to the misery of the people. In some neighbourhoods, residents run after water tankers with buckets and containers in their hands. The authorities have struggled to deal with the surging water demand.

Outdoor tyranny

People who work in offices, especially those employed in companies that can afford air conditioners, don’t feel as much pain as those who earn a living toiling on the roads and in the fields.

Ravikant Mishra, 40, is an attendant at a petrol pump in Badarpur, Delhi. He endures intense heat and dry winds all day long.

“I work in these conditions for 8-10 hours a day,” he says. “Sometimes I dip a piece of cloth in water and put it on my head to cool down. My job requires me to stand outside and heat has made this work very difficult.”

Similarly, Hemchand Yadav, 50, a street vendor who sells fruits from a pushcart in south-east Delhi, must brave the scorching temperatures daily to make a living. "I roam around several streets selling my fruits in this weather," he says

"The heat is unbearable, and there’s no shade on most of the streets. I carry a bottle of water, but it’s never enough. Sometimes, I feel dizzy and have to sit down to catch my breath.”

Yadav starts his day early, loading his cart with a variety of fresh fruits. By noon, the temperatures soar, making his job increasingly challenging.

He continuously worries about the effect of the high temperature on his fruits.

Bananas turn brown quickly when exposed to the sun. To prevent bananas from ripening fast, he uses wet jute bags to cover them.

"I can't afford to take a day off. My livelihood depends on daily sales. In my trade, a heatwave makes it harder to find customers, as people prefer to stay indoors. It's a struggle, but I have no choice.”

The fallouts of climate change including the heatwaves and record temperatures are hitting the poorest people disproportionately hard, says

Joyeeta Gupta, Professor of Environment and Development in the Global South, University of Amsterdam.

“If you're a farmer, you're out in the field then you will be affected. If you're a miner, you'll be affected as well. Essentially, people who work on the streets, such as local vendors, street police, and beggars, are all significantly impacted.

“Those in small shops that don't close their doors to the public will also be much more exposed to increasing heat. They will also face reduced water availability during shortages caused by climate change.”

When the temperatures rise to a concerning level, authorities urge residents to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the severe heat.

In India, like many other developing and poor countries, daily wage work is considered part of the informal economy. The labourers don’t have access to health insurance or protection for work-related injuries. Once the day’s work ends, there’s no knowing what happens the next day.

New Delhi’s own data shows that there are more than 276 million workers in the informal sector.

“Essentially if you are a day laborer paid on a daily basis, you don't get paid if you don't show up to work. This is a universal issue: daily wage labourers suffer the most because they don't earn anything for the days they can't work. Even when they have relatively decent contracts, these contracts should consider weather conditions. If it's too cold, raining heavily, or too hot, labour laws should require that these workers are paid for externalities,” says Gupta.