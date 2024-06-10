TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan meets Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev in Ankara
Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdogan condemned Israel's actions, labelling them as "genocidal practices that jeopardise not only regional but global security," says Turkish Communications Directorate.
Turkish President Erdogan meets Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev in Ankara
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's keen interest in the withdrawal process of the Russian Peacekeeping Force in Karabakh, commending Azerbaijan's efforts in rebuilding and revitalising areas liberated from Armenian occupation. / Photo: AA / Others
June 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral relations, regional conflicts, and global issues, Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications has said.

Erdogan and Aliyev hold discussions at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, covering a wide range of topics including "Israel's massacres in Palestine's Gaza, the reconstruction activities in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, and various regional and global concerns," Communications Directorate said in a statement on Monday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's keen interest in the withdrawal process of the Russian Peacekeeping Force in Karabakh, commending Azerbaijan's efforts in rebuilding and revitalising areas liberated from Armenian occupation.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdogan condemned Israel's actions, labelling them as "genocidal practices that jeopardise not only regional but global security," the statement added.

Recommended

"Erdogan reiterated that a permanent solution lies in establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, urging the international community to apply pressure on Israel to halt its aggressive policies."

Erdogan also lauded Azerbaijan's decision to establish an Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in its National Assembly. He noted "the significance of inviting TRNC President Ersin Tatar to the upcoming Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in Shusha, viewing it as a boost to the Cyprus cause," said the statement.

Additionally, Erdogan expressed gratitude for Aliyev's invitation to the Climate Summit in Azerbaijan, assuring full support from Türkiye in the preparation process. He highlighted the importance of events related to the Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, which will be a part of the summit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs