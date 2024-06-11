Tuesday, June 11, 2024

1838 GMT — Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have expressed "readiness to positively" reach a deal for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, according to a joint statement.

They added that they submitted their response to the proposed Gaza ceasefire deal to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The foreign ministries of Qatar and Egypt — who have been key mediators alongside the United States — confirmed that they had received Hamas' response and said mediators were studying it.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said the response included "amendments that confirm the ceasefire, withdrawal, reconstruction and (prisoner) exchange." Taha did not elaborate.

But while supporting the broad outlines of the deal, Hamas officials have expressed wariness over whether Israel would implement its terms, particularly provisions for an eventual permanent end to fighting and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in return for the release of all hostages held by the resistance groups.

Even as the US has said Israel accepted the proposal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given conflicting signals, saying Israel will not stop until it destroys Hamas.

1841 GMT — Six Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank: ministry

The Palestinian Health Ministry and Red Crescent have said six people were killed during an Israeli army raid in the northern occupied West Bank village of Kfar Dan.

Six men aged between 21 and 32 were "shot by the occupation forces in the town of Kafr Dan, Jenin district", the Health Ministry in Ramallah said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had transported six dead people from Kafr Dan. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

1841 GMT — Dozens of Palestinian detainees released by Israel show 'signs of torture'

Israel has released dozens of Palestinian detainees from Gaza, according to a local source.

"Around 50 detainees from Gaza City and northern Gaza were freed," a Palestinian source said. The source said some 33 freed people were taken to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza for medical attention “due to difficult health conditions.”

"Some of the detainees had signs of torture on their bodies," he added.

1647 GMT — Palestine, Spain explore efforts to halt Israeli war on Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have discussed efforts to stop Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of an emergency aid conference for Gaza to explore ways of halting the Israeli “aggression” against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, the state news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas called for Israeli troop withdrawal from entire Gaza and access to aid to prevent an imminent famine in the enclave, Wafa said.

The Palestinian leader thanked the Spanish premier for his country’s “courageous and principled stance” by recognising Palestine as a state.

1629 GMT — Israel must abide by UN Security Council resolution: Jordan

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that the credibility of international law was at stake if Israel refused to abide by a UN Security Council resolution for a plan to end the war in Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference in Jordan, he said Israel had become a "pariah state".

1553 GMT — Almost all displaced Palestinians fled Gaza's Rafah: UN

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said that as of Sunday almost all displaced people have been forced to flee the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“They have been forced to vacate all UNRWA shelters there,” said the agency on X.

For months, Israel had encouraged Palestinian refugees to go to Rafah, touting it as a "safe zone," and over a million took refuge there. But in May, ignoring international warnings of a humanitarian crisis, it launched an offensive into Rafah, galvanising an exodus from the city.

Living conditions in Gaza, in general, are "unspeakable," it said, adding that according to the UN humanitarian affairs office, over 96 percent of women and children aged 6 to 23 months lack access to their fundamental nutritional necessities.

1544 GMT — Over 2,000 trucks carrying Gaza aid stuck on Rafah border: EU

More than 2,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid and commercial goods are stuck on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the EU's directorate-general for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid has said.

"More than 2,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid and commercial goods are waiting in Egypt, ready to enter Gaza," it said in a statement on X. "Due to intense military operations, the Rafah crossing remains closed. The EU advocates for sustained, unimpeded, and safe humanitarian access."

The crossing has been closed since Israel’s military launched an offensive in the southern city of Rafah on May 6.

1433 GMT — Blinken urges ceasefire, aid boost for Gaza at Jordan conference

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stressed the dire situation in Gaza and called for immediate and bold actions to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians.

"The crisis in Gaza is immense," Blinken said at a summit on Gaza's humanitarian crisis in Sweimeh, Jordan.

"The single most effective step we can take to address the urgent humanitarian challenges in Gaza is to reach an immediate and ultimately enduring ceasefire," he added.

1401 GMT — Severe thirst adds to plight of Palestinians in Gaza: official

A severe water shortage has been worsening living conditions for Palestinians in Gaza City as most wells and water lines were destroyed in Israel’s ongoing onslaught on the enclave.

"The city’s residents are suffering from a water shortage and severe thirst due to the destruction of wells and water lines," the Gaza Municipality said in a brief statement.

Municipal spokesperson Housni Mohana said that 42 water wells and a desalination plant were destroyed in Israeli attacks in Gaza City.

Last month, Gaza’s government media office said more than 700 water wells in the enclave have stopped working due to Israeli attacks and a lack of fuel. "This increases the chances of deepening famine and thirst among civilians," it warned.

1347 GMT — Russia calls for immediate cessation of Israeli military actions in Gaza

Russia calls for the immediate cessation of the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Speaking at a news conference in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, which was live-streamed on the Foreign Ministry's website, Lavrov said the next step after the ceasefire should be talks on establishing a Palestinian state.

"We believe the (Israeli military) operation must be stopped immediately, a ceasefire must be ensured, and urgent humanitarian issues must be addressed. Then, without delay, we must move toward resolving the regional problem based on the creation of two states – Israel and Palestine," he emphasised.

1344 GMT — Families of Israeli soldiers in Gaza urge their sons to ‘put down weapons’

Families of hundreds of Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza have urged their sons to put down their weapons and return home immediately, the Israeli Haaretz newspaper has reported.

"We are letting our fighting children know they must stop the fighting right now, put down their weapons and return home immediately," the families said in an open letter addressed to Defence Minister Yoav Gal ant and army Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi.

The families said they no longer support the Israeli war on Gaza.

1342 GMT — No alternative to UNRWA for humanitarian response in Gaza: agency chief

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has reiterated there is no alternative to the humanitarian organization for the badly-needed humanitarian response in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians and created conditions of famine in just over eight months.

Speaking at an aid conference in Jordan, Philippe Lazzarini said UNRWA is "the backbone and beating heart of the humanitarian response in Gaza."

He renewed an urgent call to implement an immediate ceasefire, strengthen the international community’s response to the humanitarian catastrophe generated by the war that started last October, and improve operational and logistical support to respond to the immense humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza.

1256 GMT — Egypt calls for 'immediate steps' to end Israeli war on Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has called for “immediate steps” to stop the ongoing Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

"The unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is a direct responsibility of the Israeli occupation," Sisi said in a speech at an emergency aid conference for the Gaza Strip, hosted by Jordan.

He called for "immediate, effective, and serious steps" to halt the war in Gaza and release the hostages and detainees.

1249 GMT — Spain's PM: 'Gaza's humanitarian catastrophe is seriously undermining international law’

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza "is seriously undermining international law, the multilateral system, and the rules-based order," Spain’s prime minister has said.

Speaking at the Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza conference in Jordan, Pedro Sanchez called on both Israel and Hamas to "act in a responsible manner."

"Seize the opportunity for peace," he said, referring to the US ceasefire resolution that on Monday won the support of the UN Security Council, which he applauded. "We must increase the pressure for a ceasefire," Sanchez added.

1241 GMT — Mediators not yet received formal responses over truce proposal: official

Qatari and Egyptian mediators have not received formal responses from Hamas or Israel over a UN-backed ceasefire proposal, an official briefed on the talks has said.

"Talks are ongoing between mediators and Israel and Hamas in coordination with the United States," the official said.

1112 GMT — UN, world powers should press Israel to open Gaza crossings: Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said it was the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council and the international community to press Israel to open all land crossings into Gaza.

"The responsibility of the Security Council and all parties of the international community remains great in putting pressure on Israel in order to open all land crossings into the Gaza Strip and hand them over to the new government to let all relief and medical supplies in," he said during a conference.

1100 GMT — UK approves over 100 arms export licenses to Israel since Oct. 7, new data shows

The UK has approved more than 100 export licenses for the sale of weapons, military equipment, and other controlled items to Israel since the war in Gaza, according to new data released by the Department for Business and Trade.

This revelation comes amid ongoing scrutiny and calls for greater transparency in the government's arms export decisions.

The data indicates that over 300 licenses were still active as of the end of May this year.

1100GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 37,160: ministry

At least 37,164 Palestinians have been killed and 84,832 have been injured in the Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the enclave's Health Ministry in the enclave has said in a statement.