WORLD
3 MIN READ
Niger official says 'hope lost' in search for 20 trapped miners
Artisanal miners employed by a local company in Galkogo village in central Niger state's Shiroro district were buried inside a pit in June 3 accident, officials say.
Niger official says 'hope lost' in search for 20 trapped miners
Shiroro is one of several districts in Niger state terrorised by bandits who raid remote villages, loot and burn homes as well as kidnap residents for ransom. / Photo: TRT World
June 11, 2024

Rescuers have lost hope of finding alive at least 20 Nigerian miners who were trapped when a pit collapsed over a week ago, according to an emergency services official.

"All hope is lost of finding the miners alive. Eight days have elapsed since they were buried inside the pit," Ibrahim Audi Husseini, spokesman for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) told the AFP news agency.

The accident on June 3 trapped artisanal miners employed by a local company in Galkogo village in central Niger state's Shiroro district.

"The rescue operation has not been officially called off but families of the trapped miners who are Muslims have already offered the seventh day prayer for the repose of the souls of their relations who they considered dead," Husseini added.

Due to lack of equipment, artisans were employed to dig through boulders covering the pit using chisels, a slow, laborious process, Husseini said.

SEMA said last week more than 30 miners were trapped, but days later the police revised the number down to 20.

Recommended

Husseini maintained SEMA's assessment of more than 30 miners trapped, based on testimonies from villagers and other miners.

Shiroro is one of several districts in Niger state terrorised by bandits who raid remote villages, loot and burn homes as well as kidnap residents for ransom.

Last year, the Niger state government banned mining activities in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi districts due to insecurity and safety concerns.

However artisanal miners have ignored the ban, continuing their work to raise money for food and other essential needs after bandit raids forced many from their homes and their farmlands.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus