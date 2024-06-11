Rescuers have lost hope of finding alive at least 20 Nigerian miners who were trapped when a pit collapsed over a week ago, according to an emergency services official.

"All hope is lost of finding the miners alive. Eight days have elapsed since they were buried inside the pit," Ibrahim Audi Husseini, spokesman for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) told the AFP news agency.

The accident on June 3 trapped artisanal miners employed by a local company in Galkogo village in central Niger state's Shiroro district.

"The rescue operation has not been officially called off but families of the trapped miners who are Muslims have already offered the seventh day prayer for the repose of the souls of their relations who they considered dead," Husseini added.

Due to lack of equipment, artisans were employed to dig through boulders covering the pit using chisels, a slow, laborious process, Husseini said.

SEMA said last week more than 30 miners were trapped, but days later the police revised the number down to 20.