Contracts for F-16 procurement from the US have been signed, and work on details continues between delegations, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced.

The US State Department approved on January 27 the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye, sending formal notification to Congress. The approval came after Türkiye ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

Türkiye requested the US in October 2021 to purchase 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 modernisation kits to upgrade its remaining aircraft.

Regarding defence industry achievements, the ministry announced the successful floating of the third submarine, Murat Reis, from the shipyard and the export of Boran howitzers and Vuran vehicles to Georgia.

An agreement was also signed with Malaysia for technical and logistical support for various aircraft.

Anti-terror operations

During a press briefing, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced the results of recent military operations and ongoing security measures.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, continuing their strategy of eliminating terrorism at its source, have neutralised 30 terrorists in the past week. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 1,181 terrorists have been neutralised, including 531 in Iraq and 650 in northern Syria," the briefing said on Thursday.

It also addressed concerns regarding postponed local elections planned by the PKK terrorist organisation in northern Syria.

Related Türkiye neutralises several PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, northern Syria

Elections planned by PKK in northern Syria