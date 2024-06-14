Phoenix police discriminate against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, unlawfully detain homeless people and use excessive force, including unjustified deadly force, according to a sweeping federal civil rights investigation of law enforcement in the nation's fifth-largest city.

The US Justice Department report released on Thursday says investigators found stark racial disparities in how officers in the Phoenix Police Department enforce certain laws, including low-level drug and traffic offences.

Investigators found that Phoenix officers shoot at people who do not pose an imminent threat, fire their weapons after any threat has been eliminated, and routinely delay medical care for people injured in encounters with officers.

The report does not mention whether the federal government is pursuing a court-enforced reform plan known as a consent decree — an often costly and lengthy process — but a Justice Department official told reporters that in similar cases, that method has been used to carry out reforms.

Phoenix police didn't immediately comment on the report, referring questions to the city. However, a top police union official called the Justice Department investigation a "farce" and warned that a consent decree would hurt officer morale.

"The Department of Justice is not interested in making local police departments and the communities they serve better," said Darrell Kriplean, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, which represents about 2,200 officers.

"This action demonstrates that they are only interested in removing control of local police from the communities that they serve through consent decrees."

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement that city officials would meet June 25 to get legal advice and discuss next steps.

"I will carefully and thoroughly review the findings before making further comment," she said.

Harsh enforcement against people of colour

The Justice Department said Phoenix officers enforce certain laws — such as low-level drug and traffic offences, loitering and trespassing — more harshly against Black, Hispanic and Native American people than against white people who engage in the same conduct.

Black people in the city are over 3.5 times more likely than white people, for example, to be cited or arrested for not signalling before turning, the report says.

Hispanic drivers are more than 50 percent more likely than white drivers to be cited or arrested for speeding near school zone cameras. And Native American people are more than 44 times more likely than white people — on a per capita basis — to be cited or arrested for possessing and consuming alcohol.

Officers investigating drug-related offences also were 27 percent more likely to release white people in 30 minutes or less, but Native Americans accused of the same offence were detained longer, the department said.