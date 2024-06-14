France's left put up a united front on Friday, vowing a "total break" with President Emmanuel Macron's policies if it wins historic polls, while far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen pledged a "national unity government" if her party emerges victorious.

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday stunned France by calling snap legislative elections for June 30, with a second round on July 7, after Le Pen's far-right National Rally (NR) scored more than double the number of votes of his centrist alliance in last week's European elections.

After four days of intense negotiations, left-wing leaders including the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), the Socialist, Communist and Green parties said late on Thursday they had agreed on an election alliance called the New Popular Front.

On Friday, they unveiled a joint manifesto, whose headline measures included jettisoning Macron's controversial immigration and pension reforms if they win the polls.

"It's going to be either the far right, or us," Greens party leader Marine Tondelier told reporters.

The New Popular Front pledged to "unfailingly defend the sovereignty and freedom of the Ukrainian people" and to provide Kiev with arms deliveries.

The coalition also proposed sending peacekeepers to secure nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, leading left-wing French politician Raphael Glucksmann threw his weight behind the coalition — despite remaining differences between its parties — saying it was the "only way" to prevent a far-right victory.

"We can't leave France to the Le Pen family," 44-year-old Glucksman, who led the Socialist-backed list in the European elections, told broadcaster France Inter.

The name of the alliance is a nod to the Popular Front, a political alliance founded in France in 1936 to combat fascism.

Opinion polls suggest Le Pen's party will massively increase its parliamentary presence from its current 88 out of 577 seats.