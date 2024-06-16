WORLD
Hajj pilgrims symbolically stone devil as Muslims around the world mark Eid
Worshippers try to take gruelling conditions in stride, seizing what for many is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pray at Islam's holiest sites.
Pilgrims continue their worship to fulfill the Hajj pilgrimage as they take part in the symbolic stoning of the devil at Jamrat al-Aqaba in Mecca. / Photo: AA
June 16, 2024

Pilgrims have performed the last major ritual of Hajj, the symbolic "stoning of the devil", as Muslims the world over celebrated the Eid al Adha holiday.

Beginning at dawn, the 1.8 million Muslims undertaking the pilgrimage this year threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, located outside Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, in western Saudi Arabia.

The ritual commemorates Prophet Abraham's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son.

Roads leading to the concrete walls were packed early Sunday, with some sitting on the side of the road to rest and drink water, while others stretched out on the ground.

On Saturday, temperatures reached 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Arafat, where pilgrims performed hours of outdoor prayers.

"It was very, very hot," Rohy Daiseca, a 60-year-old Gambian living in the United States, said on Saturday night as pilgrims collected stones to throw. "Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), I put a lot of water on my head and it was OK."

Worshippers have tried to take the gruelling conditions in stride, seizing what for many is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to pray at Islam's holiest sites.

"I am so happy that I can't describe my feelings," said Amal Mahrouss, a 55-year-old woman from Egypt. "This place shows us that we are all equal, that there are no differences between Muslims around the world."

Related'No joy left': Palestinians express grief ahead of Eid al Adha

Feast of the sacrifice

One of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means.

This year's figure of 1.8 million pilgrims is similar to last year's, and Saudi authorities said on Saturday that 1.6 million of them came from abroad.

The stoning ritual coincides with Eid al Adha, or the feast of the sacrifice, which honours Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son before God offered a sheep instead.

Worshippers typically slaughter a sheep and offer part of the meat to the needy.

This year's Hajj and Eid al Adha holiday have been clouded by Israel's war on Gaza.

"We don't feel the Eid holiday because our brothers in Gaza are oppressed under the (Israeli) occupation," said Najem Nawwar, a 43-year-old Egyptian pilgrim.

King Salman invited 2,000 Palestinians to Hajj at his own expense including relatives of Palestinians who have sought refuge elsewhere.

"We pray for them... and for the liberation of Palestine, so that we have two holidays instead of one, " said Wadih Ali Khalifah, a 32-year-old Saudi pilgrim.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
