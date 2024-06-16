Türkiye's first heavy-class military unmanned ground vehicle Alpar will be showcased abroad.

Türkiye's leading military vehicle manufacturer Otokar will showcase a range of products at Eurosatory, Europe's largest and one of the world's leading defence industry fairs, starting on Monday in Paris.

As part of this event, the heavy-class unmanned ground vehicle Alpar will be introduced abroad for the first time.

Designed with a maximum load capacity of 15 tonnes, Alpar operates silently with its serial hybrid electric drive system.

Otokar has conducted extensive engineering and qualification tests for Alpar since its introduction last year, according to information obtained by Anadolu.

Following extensive development, Alpar now includes autonomous patrol capabilities from point A to point B and vehicle tracking, alongside 2D and 3D mapping features.

Otokar continues to enhance these functions, aiming for advanced autonomy levels in the future.

Mobility tests

Alpar, equipped with a serial hybrid power system, is undergoing mobility tests in both road and terrain environments.

These tests evaluate battery efficiency, power consumption, vehicle range, electric motor efficiency, and optimisations.

Development efforts also focus on enhancing user control and situational awareness through the Remote Control Unit.

Unmanned military vehicles, like Alpar, are still in the development stages in advanced defence industries worldwide.

While they offer advantages in protecting personnel during dangerous missions, they are not expected to replace human decision-making on the battlefield.