Islamic world celebrating Eid al Adha with sadness due to Israel's massacre
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses hope of “reaching Eids celebrated in peace and tranquility in the occupied Palestinian territories, where blood and tears prevail”.
Erdogan also expressed his hopes that peace, happiness, and prosperity would come to the Islamic world, especially to the Palestinian territories. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
June 16, 2024

The Islamic world is celebrating Eid al Adha with sadness due to Israel's oppression in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif, the first day of the Feast of Sacrifice.

Erdogan spoke over the phone with Sharif to extend Eid greetings to him and the Pakistani people, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Sunday.

Separately, in a phone call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Turkish leader expressed hope of “reaching Eids celebrated in peace and tranquillity in the occupied Palestinian territories, where blood and tears prevail.”

Erdogan also conveyed Eid greetings to al Nahyan and his nation, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

In another phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Erdogan underlined the significance of the "unity of the Islamic world" in these difficult times.

Conveying Eid greetings to Salman and his nation, the Turkish president also congratulated the crown prince on Riyadh's decision to host 1,000 family members of Gaza "martyrs" and injured for the pilgrimage.

Over 37,300 Palestinians killed

In a separate phone call with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, President Erdogan expressed his wish that Eids, among the most special days for the Islamic world, be celebrated in a truly festive manner.

Erdogan also expressed his hopes that peace, happiness, and prosperity would come to the Islamic world, especially to the Palestinian territories.

"President Erdogan also congratulated his Iraqi counterpart and all the people of Iraq" on Eid al Adha, said the directorate.

In another phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim Anwar on Monday, President Erdogan said that Muslims' main festival Eid al Adha "is being observed with sadness" because of Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza.

“President Erdogan stated during the call that Eid al Adha is being observed with sadness due to Israel’s oppression in Gaza and conveyed his hope that Eid would bring peace and prosperity to the Islamic world,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan also extended his Eid greetings to Anwar and the Malaysian nation.

Israel has killed more than 37,300 Palestinians in Gaza since last October, and has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Very limited amounts of humanitarian aid, fuel, medicines, and medical supplies are entering the territory.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
