The Islamic world is celebrating Eid al Adha with sadness due to Israel's oppression in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif, the first day of the Feast of Sacrifice.

Erdogan spoke over the phone with Sharif to extend Eid greetings to him and the Pakistani people, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Sunday.

Separately, in a phone call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, the Turkish leader expressed hope of “reaching Eids celebrated in peace and tranquillity in the occupied Palestinian territories, where blood and tears prevail.”

Erdogan also conveyed Eid greetings to al Nahyan and his nation, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

In another phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Erdogan underlined the significance of the "unity of the Islamic world" in these difficult times.

Conveying Eid greetings to Salman and his nation, the Turkish president also congratulated the crown prince on Riyadh's decision to host 1,000 family members of Gaza "martyrs" and injured for the pilgrimage.

Related 'No joy left': Palestinians express grief ahead of Eid al Adha

Over 37,300 Palestinians killed

In a separate phone call with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, President Erdogan expressed his wish that Eids, among the most special days for the Islamic world, be celebrated in a truly festive manner.