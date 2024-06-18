WORLD
Sudan and UAE engage in war of words at UNSC over RSF support
Sudan's UN envoy alleges UAE is providing weapons and money to paramilitary RSF, while his UAE counterpart denies any involvement in the African country's 14-month war.
Sudan's UN envoy tells UNSC that "UAE must stay away from Sudan." / Others
June 18, 2024

Sudan and the United Arab Emirates have clashed at the UN Security Council over accusations by the Sudanese envoy to the UN that the UAE is providing weapons and support to paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] in the country's 14-month-long civil war.

"The military aggression launched by the Rapid Support militia, supported with weapons by the Emirates, is deliberately and systematically targeting the villages and cities," Sudan's UN Ambassador Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed told the Security Council on Tuesday.

"The UAE must stay away from Sudan. That is the first requirement that will allow for stability in Sudan — it must stop its support," he added, calling Abu Dhabi's financial and military support for the RSF the "main reason behind this protracted war."

UN sanctions monitors have described as "credible" accusations that the UAE had provided military support to the RSF.

Sitting next to each other at the Security Council table, UAE UN Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab said Sudan's UN envoy had made "ludicrous" and false allegations designed to distract from "grave violations that are happening on the ground."

UAE envoy lashes out at Sudan

Without naming any countries, the Security Council adopted a resolution last week that urged countries "to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability" and reminded "member states who facilitate the transfers of arms and military material to Darfur of their obligations to comply with the arms embargo measures."

The United States says the warring parties have committed war crimes, and the RSF and allied militias have also committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing.

Abushahab turned to his Sudanese counterpart at the Security Council table and said: "If they seek an end to the conflict and civilian suffering, then why won't they come to the Jeddah talks? Why are they blocking aid? What are you waiting for?"

"You should stop grandstanding in international fora such as this and instead, take responsibility for ending the conflict you started," Abushahab added.

Sudan's war

Sudan has been ravaged by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the main army, led by military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and RSF, commanded by Burhan's former deputy Hamdan Daglo.

Since then, over 10 million people have fled their homes, according to the UN.

Over two million fled to neighbouring countries, mainly Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and Central African Republic.

According to estimates, around 15,000 people have been killed in the war so far.

Many rounds of negotiations have been held — mostly mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US — but failed to yield any results or cessation of hostilities.

